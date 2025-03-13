Court Awards Nine Years’ Imprisonment To A Drug Peddler
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.
According to a Police spokesman, the accused Shakeel was found guilty of possessing 1,720 grams of hashish and was arrested by Taxila police in November 2023.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.
