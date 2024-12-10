Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to drug peddler

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a police spokesman, the accused Yasir Hussain was found guilty of possessing 1,454 grams of hashish and was arrested by Rawat police in January 2024.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict.