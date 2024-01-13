Open Menu

Court Awards Nine Years Imprisonment To Drug Peddler

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Court awarded nine years imprisonment to an accused involved in drug peddling.

Rohilanwali police registered a case on September 09, 2023 by recovering 1700 grams of hashish from the drug peddler named Muhammad Javed.

The Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Khalil, after hearing the case, awarded nine years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 80,000.

DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider hailed the investigation officials and police team headed by SHO Zahid Mehmood Leghari for the best action of the police by submitting solid evidences.

District Public Prosecutor Ghazanfar Khosa said that the prosecution officials were performing their duties effectively to get punished the guilty accused as per the law under the directions of Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah.

