Court Awards Nine Years’ Imprisonment To Lady Drug Peddler
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to a female drug supplier involved in a drug smuggling case.
According to a Police spokesman, the accused Gulnaz was found guilty of possessing 1,560 grams of hashish and was arrested by Saddar Wah police.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.
