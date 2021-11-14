Court awards one year imprisonment in drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka had awarded one year imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police department statement issued here Sunday, Khurram Shahzad was found guilty of possessing 1060 grams of hashish and was arrested by Banni police.

The police presented the challan with valid shreds of evidence before the Court, and after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convicted.