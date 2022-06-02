Court awards over 4 years imprisonment in drug case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Thursday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

The accused, Irfan Ali, was found guilty of possessing 1,360 grams of hashish and was arrested by Ratta Amral police in December 2021.

After recording evidence and final arguments, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.