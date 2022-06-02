UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Over 4 Years Imprisonment In Drug Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Court awards over 4 years imprisonment in drug case

Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Thursday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Thursday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

The accused, Irfan Ali, was found guilty of possessing 1,360 grams of hashish and was arrested by Ratta Amral police in December 2021.

After recording evidence and final arguments, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

Related Topics

Police Fine December Court

Recent Stories

FTO calls for spreading awareness in addressing pu ..

FTO calls for spreading awareness in addressing public complaints

4 minutes ago
 7th CPEC Media Forum eyes fruitful results

7th CPEC Media Forum eyes fruitful results

4 minutes ago
 FJWU partnering with 7 Pak universities under U.S. ..

FJWU partnering with 7 Pak universities under U.S., Pakistan UPGP

4 minutes ago
 Guardian Daily Says Russia Winning Economic War Ag ..

Guardian Daily Says Russia Winning Economic War Against West

4 minutes ago
 Newly-inducted AJK CS calls on AJK President

Newly-inducted AJK CS calls on AJK President

4 minutes ago
 Senate body on Defence briefed over Indian project ..

Senate body on Defence briefed over Indian projectile's intrusion on Mar 9

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.