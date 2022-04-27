UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Over Five Years Imprisonment In Drug Smuggling Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Court awards over five years imprisonment in drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Wednesday awarded five years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

The accused Safaid Khan was found guilty of possessing 1225 grams of hashish and was arrested by Cantt police in 2021.

After recording evidence and final arguments, the court awarded a sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.

Related Topics

Police Fine Court

Recent Stories

US, Russia Engaged in Many Months of Discrete Dipl ..

US, Russia Engaged in Many Months of Discrete Diplomacy on Prisoner Exchange - O ..

6 seconds ago
 Biden to Host Italy's Draghi in Washington on May ..

Biden to Host Italy's Draghi in Washington on May 10 - White House

7 seconds ago
 NAB requests Islamabad High Court to dismiss Ahsan ..

NAB requests Islamabad High Court to dismiss Ahsan Iqbal's acquittal plea

8 seconds ago
 Police employees children awarded prizes under new ..

Police employees children awarded prizes under new Welfare Policy 2022

10 seconds ago
 Another 52,000 Ukrainians flee war as refugees

Another 52,000 Ukrainians flee war as refugees

12 seconds ago
 German Foreign Minister Says EU Open for Ukraine A ..

German Foreign Minister Says EU Open for Ukraine Ascension, Should Avoid Empty P ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.