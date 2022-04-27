Court awards over five years imprisonment in drug smuggling case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Wednesday awarded five years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

The accused Safaid Khan was found guilty of possessing 1225 grams of hashish and was arrested by Cantt police in 2021.

After recording evidence and final arguments, the court awarded a sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.