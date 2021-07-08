Court awards RI in murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Additional Session Judge Hakim Khan Bhakar on Thursday awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to one accused in a murder case.

Ibrar was found guilty of killing his wife Madeha Kanwal over a family dispute in the area of Police Station Kahutta, in March 2019.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court awarded rigorous imprisonment to the accused while a fine of Rs 400,00 was also imposed on him.