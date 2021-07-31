UrduPoint.com

Court Awards RI In Rape And Kidnapping Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:06 PM

Court awards RI in rape and kidnapping case

A District and Sessions court on Saturday sentenced Rigorous imprisonment (RI)to one accused in a kidnapping and rape case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions court on Saturday sentenced Rigorous imprisonment (RI)to one accused in a kidnapping and rape case.

The accused Akash was found guilty of kidnapping the daughter of Mushtaq in August 2020 in the area of Police station Sadiqabad.

According to the prosecution, the accused had also raped the victim after the kidnapping. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Hakim Khan Bhakar pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution. The Court imposed a fine of Rs 2 lac over the kidnapping charge while the convicted will also have to pay a fine of Rs 5 lac on charges of rape besides 25 years imprisonment.

