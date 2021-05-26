UrduPoint.com
Court Awards RI To Two Accused In Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:38 PM

The District Session Judge Chaudary Tariq Javed on Wednesday awarded 25-years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to two accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The District Session Judge Chaudary Tariq Javed on Wednesday awarded 25-years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to two accused in a murder case.

Mansoor and Rustam were found guilty of killing a victim Ahsan Ali in the area of Kotli Sattian.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by both sides, the Judge announced the verdict. The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million on both the accused.

