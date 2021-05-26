Court Awards RI To Two Accused In Murder Case
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The District Session Judge Chaudary Tariq Javed on Wednesday awarded 25-years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to two accused in a murder case.
Mansoor and Rustam were found guilty of killing a victim Ahsan Ali in the area of Kotli Sattian.
After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by both sides, the Judge announced the verdict. The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million on both the accused.