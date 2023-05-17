UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Rigorous Imprisonment, Fine In Drug Smuggling Case

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Court awards rigorous imprisonment, fine in drug smuggling case

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :A Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) in Taxila on Wednesday awarded nine years' rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

The accused Ameer Khan was arrested by Taxila Police in the year 2022 in the case registered under section 9-C of CNS Act 1997 after recovery of 1.

20-kilogram chars from his custody.

Additional Session Judge Hamid Hussain after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convict was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded nine years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 180000.

