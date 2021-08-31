UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Rigorous Imprisonment In Murder Case

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Court awards Rigorous imprisonment in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Court Rawalpindi on Tuesday awarded rigorous imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder and dacoity case.

Accused Liaqat Ali had killed Ghulam Asghar Butt during a dacoity incident in 2018, in the area of Police station, police lines.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court awarded rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 300,000 on charges of murder while on the charges of dacoity, ten years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on the convicted.

Related Topics

Murder Police Fine Rawalpindi 2018 Court

Recent Stories

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sale ..

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sales Records, realme Fan Fest Con ..

21 minutes ago
 Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try ..

Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try their hand at making music

28 minutes ago
 SEC approves maintenance, development project of K ..

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoon’s walkway

43 minutes ago
 Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

1 hour ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.