Court awards Rigorous imprisonment in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Court Rawalpindi on Tuesday awarded rigorous imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder and dacoity case.

Accused Liaqat Ali had killed Ghulam Asghar Butt during a dacoity incident in 2018, in the area of Police station, police lines.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court awarded rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 300,000 on charges of murder while on the charges of dacoity, ten years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on the convicted.