Court awards rigorous imprisonment to lady drugs smuggler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) in Attock on Friday sentenced two years' imprisonment to a woman in an ice smuggling case

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :A Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) in Attock on Friday sentenced two years' imprisonment to a woman in an ice smuggling case.

The accused Amna Bibi was arrested by Pindigheb Police in the a registered under section 9-C of the control of narcotics substance act 1997 after recovery of ice from his custody.

Additional Session Judge Irfan Ahmed Shiekh, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict, awarding two years of imprisonment and imposing a fine of 20,000 rupees on Amna Bibi.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

He maintained that the accused was charged for a heinous offence and she did not deserve any leniency.

The judge concluded that the prosecution had managed to prove the drugs smuggling charges against the convict and announced the verdict.