UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Rigorous Imprisonment To Lady Drugs Smuggler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Court awards rigorous imprisonment to lady drugs smuggler

A Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) in Attock on Friday sentenced two years' imprisonment to a woman in an ice smuggling case

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :A Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) in Attock on Friday sentenced two years' imprisonment to a woman in an ice smuggling case.

The accused Amna Bibi was arrested by Pindigheb Police in the a registered under section 9-C of the control of narcotics substance act 1997 after recovery of ice from his custody.

Additional Session Judge Irfan Ahmed Shiekh, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict, awarding two years of imprisonment and imposing a fine of 20,000 rupees on Amna Bibi.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

He maintained that the accused was charged for a heinous offence and she did not deserve any leniency.

The judge concluded that the prosecution had managed to prove the drugs smuggling charges against the convict and announced the verdict.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Drugs Fine Attock Women From Court

Recent Stories

Quad Countries Oppose Any Unilateral Actions in So ..

Quad Countries Oppose Any Unilateral Actions in South, East China Seas - Joint S ..

11 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Still Committed to 'N ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Still Committed to 'No Money to Ukraine'

11 minutes ago
 Amazon Halts Development of Second Company Headqua ..

Amazon Halts Development of Second Company Headquarters Amid Layoffs - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Indiscriminate action against WASA defaulters to c ..

Indiscriminate action against WASA defaulters to continue

9 minutes ago
 PTI-led government stopped the initiation of HESCO ..

PTI-led government stopped the initiation of HESCO during last four years:Federa ..

9 minutes ago
 Three suspects arrested in Lahore

Three suspects arrested in Lahore

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.