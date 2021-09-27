Court awards rigorous life imprisonment in a murder case

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Ejaz Asif on Monday awarded rigorous life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Ejaz Asif on Monday awarded rigorous life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case.

Accused Aqeel Abass had killed a woman Shabana Nawaz for unknown reasons while a case had been registered against him on the victim"s brother Mazhar Abbas report.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court awarded sentence and also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convicted.