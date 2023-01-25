UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Sentence To Two Drug Dealers In Separate Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 08:17 PM

The Additional and Sessions Judge Irfan Akram on Wednesday awarded one year and four months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Irfan Akram on Wednesday awarded one year and four months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Khawar Abbas was found guilty of possessing 1,440 grams of hashish and was arrested by Airport police in January 2022.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict while the convict would have to spend four more months in prison if he failed to pay the fine.

Meanwhile, in another case registered with Pirwadahi Police station, Judge Irfan Akram sentenced an accused, Usman Khan, to one year in prison for having 1,150 grams of Charas.

The accused was nabbed by Pirwadahi Police in December 2020 and failed to prove himself blameless.

The Additional and Sessions Court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict after hearing arguments from both sides.

