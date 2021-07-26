Court awards seven years imprisonment to drug pusher woman

Additional District Sessions Judge Zaigham Abbas Rizvi Monday awarded seven-year imprisonment and imposed fine Rs 33,500 to a drug pusher woman, here

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional District Sessions Judge Zaigham Abbas Rizvi Monday awarded seven-year imprisonment and imposed fine Rs 33,500 to a drug pusher woman, here.

According to prosecution, few weeks ago, Kacha Khoh Police had recovered 7.

5-kilogram charas from a woman namely Shamim Bibi. The police had registered a case against the woman under section 9-C of PPC.

In case of default of payment, the outlaw would face another six months imprisonment, court said.