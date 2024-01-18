Open Menu

Court Awards Ten-year Imprisonment To Accused Of Trespassing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Court awards ten-year imprisonment to accused of trespassing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Khalil awarded ten-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 480,000 on an accused of trespassing and torturing citizens on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Saqlain Shah along with his unidentified armed outlaws forcefully entered the house of their rivals situated in the premises of Shah Jamal police station on January 12, 2023. The accused not only violated the trespass law but also injured the family members over a minor dispute.

The Shah Jamal police registered the case against the accused and arrested Muhammad Saqlain Shah.

On Thursday, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Khalil awarded ten-year imprisonment including five-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for trespassing and five-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 430,000 for torturing citizens.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider lauded the police team for the early completion of the investigation process and also the legal team for providing justice to the complainants.

