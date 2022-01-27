Court awards ten years imprisonment to drug pusher

A special court on Thursday awarded 10 years imprisonment to a drug dealer involved in a narcotics case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A special court on Thursday awarded 10 years imprisonment to a drug dealer involved in a narcotics case.

According to the prosecution, a team of anti-narcotics force arrested an accused, Shahbaz,and recovered 2.5-kg opium from his possession the last year.

The court awarded ten years jail and imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on the convict.