Court Awards Ten Years Imprisonment To Drug Pusher

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 07:11 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A special court on Thursday awarded 10 years imprisonment to a drug dealer involved in a narcotics case.

According to the prosecution, a team of anti-narcotics force arrested an accused, Shahbaz,and recovered 2.5-kg opium from his possession the last year.

The court awarded ten years jail and imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on the convict.

