Court awards three-time life imprisonment in security official murder case

An Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Wednesday awarded three times life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 550,000 to an accused in a case of firing on police officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Wednesday awarded three times life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 550,000 to an accused in a case of firing on police officials.

Accused, Arqam Aziz was found guilty of killing a national volunteer Shamheer Gul and injuring two police constables Mahdoom and Sajid Imran while they were deployed on a check post in Police station Ratta Amral area.

ATC Judge Hamid Hussain pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by both sides.

The court awarded three times life imprisonment on charges of murder while the convict would have to spend 13 years more in prison on charges of injuring the cops.