Court Awards Twelve Years Imprisonment In Criminal Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 11:19 PM

A local court awarded twelve year imprisonment to a young boy who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenager and imposed fine of Rs 0.4 million on Tuesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A local court awarded twelve year imprisonment to a young boy who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenager and imposed fine of Rs 0.4 million on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge, Qammar Zaman Bhatti, has announced the punishment for a 17-year-old Mujtaba Raza after the prosecution proved charges against him for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy in February 2023.

The victim’s father had registered an FIR against the accused at Pindigheb Police Station under sections 377 and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The court, after hearing arguments from both sides and recording the statements of the complainant and victim, awarded a twelve-year sentence to the accused. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 0.4 million on the accused.

The judge while announcing the verdict, further said that in case, the convict failed to pay the fine, he (accused) would have to undergo an additional six months imprisonment. The convict was later sent to a district prison.

