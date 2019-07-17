UrduPoint.com
Court Awards Two Day Physical Remand Of Judge Video Leak Scandal Case Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:49 PM

A court in Islamabad Wednesday awarded two-days physical remand of an accused involved in a video leak scandal of a judge of accountability court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :A court in Islamabad Wednesday awarded two-days physical remand of an accused involved in a video leak scandal of a judge of accountability court.

The Cyber crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced the accused Mian Tariq in the court of Civil judge Shaista Kundi amid tight security.

The court awarded two days physical remand of Tariq Mehmood and handed over the custody to FIA.

The accused was arrested at Airport by FIA while he was trying to flee.

The accused is allegedly involved in making controversial video of accountability court Judge Arshad Mehmood.

