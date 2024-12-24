Court awards two-time death penalty to murderer

Muzaffargarh Dec 24 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Dec, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Kot Addu, Malik Amanullah, handed down a two-time death sentence to the accused involved in the killing of a journalist and his wife.

According to the prosecution here on Tuesday,a case was registered under FIR 820/22 at Sanawan police station under Section 302,that accused Muhammad Amir had killed journalist Abdullah Nizami and his wife in Sultan Colony.

The police presented challans in the court for trial.

After completing arguments,the learned judge awarded two-time death sentence to the accused involved in double murder case.