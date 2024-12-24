Open Menu

Court Awards Two-time Death Penalty To Murderer

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Court awards two-time death penalty to murderer

Muzaffargarh Dec 24 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Dec, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Kot Addu, Malik Amanullah, handed down a two-time death sentence to the accused involved in the killing of a journalist and his wife.

According to the prosecution here on Tuesday,a case was registered under FIR 820/22 at Sanawan police station under Section 302,that accused Muhammad Amir had killed journalist Abdullah Nizami and his wife in Sultan Colony.

The police presented challans in the court for trial.

After completing arguments,the learned judge awarded two-time death sentence to the accused involved in double murder case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Police Police Station Wife Kot Addu FIR Court

Recent Stories

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability effor ..

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..

11 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation implements 75 p ..

International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan

11 minutes ago
 US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilian ..

US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..

33 minutes ago
 Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

56 minutes ago
 West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for IC ..

West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for ICC World Test Championship

59 minutes ago
 EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewab ..

EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewable energy projects

1 hour ago
'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's pur ..

'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's purebred Arabian horse races

1 hour ago
 Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and ..

Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference highlig ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presidential Council on Independanc ..

2 hours ago
 France unveils new government led by François Bay ..

France unveils new government led by François Bayrou

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan