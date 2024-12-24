Court Awards Two-time Death Penalty To Murderer
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Muzaffargarh Dec 24 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Dec, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Kot Addu, Malik Amanullah, handed down a two-time death sentence to the accused involved in the killing of a journalist and his wife.
According to the prosecution here on Tuesday,a case was registered under FIR 820/22 at Sanawan police station under Section 302,that accused Muhammad Amir had killed journalist Abdullah Nizami and his wife in Sultan Colony.
The police presented challans in the court for trial.
After completing arguments,the learned judge awarded two-time death sentence to the accused involved in double murder case.
Recent Stories
ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..
International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan
US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..
Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations
West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for ICC World Test Championship
EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewable energy projects
'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's purebred Arabian horse races
Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference highlig ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presidential Council on Independanc ..
France unveils new government led by François Bayrou
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NYC established through merit, transparency: Mashhood1 minute ago
-
Court awards two-time death penalty to murderer1 minute ago
-
Pakistan reports 65th WPV1 case11 minutes ago
-
PHA playing vital role in city beautification, Provincial secretary11 minutes ago
-
Science exhibition held21 minutes ago
-
PHA starts up-gradation of models in chowks31 minutes ago
-
Stray dog population surge sparks anxiety in capital residents31 minutes ago
-
US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 events33 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts "Paigham-i-Pakistan" seminar to promote religious tolerance & harmony41 minutes ago
-
RPO visits police training school to review security arrangements51 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets MQM Chairman Khalid Siddiqui51 minutes ago
-
Internet speed set for major boost with new cables, says PASHA Chairman1 hour ago