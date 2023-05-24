Court awards two-time death sentence in double murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced two times death to an accused in a double murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Faisal Rashid pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

According to the prosecution, the convict Zahir Sharif had killed the victims Haji Muhammad Hussain and Saima Mumtaz over a relationship dispute.

A case was registered against the convict at the RA Bazaar Police Station and the court also imposed a penalty ofRs 700,000 for each murder charge.