Court awards two-time death sentence to accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded two-time death sentenced to a accused in a double murder case.

Mujahid Ali was found guilty of murdering his wife and young daughter.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.

The convicted will also have to pay a fine of Rs 1 million to the victims family.

The case was registered with the Naseerabad police in January 2021.