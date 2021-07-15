UrduPoint.com
Court Awards Two-time Death Sentence To Accused

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:47 PM

Court awards two-time death sentence to accused

A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded two-time death sentenced to a accused in a double murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded two-time death sentenced to a accused in a double murder case.

Mujahid Ali was found guilty of murdering his wife and young daughter.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.

The convicted will also have to pay a fine of Rs 1 million to the victims family.

The case was registered with the Naseerabad police in January 2021.

