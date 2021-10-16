UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Two-time Death Sentence To Three Accused In A Rape, Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:16 PM

Court awards two-time death sentence to three accused in a rape, murder case

A District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded two times death sentence to three accused in a gang rape and murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded two times death sentence to three accused in a gang rape and murder case.

Nisar Khan, Umer Shahzad and Naeem Sajjad were found guilty of hanging a woman after forced rape in the area of Taxila in September 2020.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Khalid Mehmood Cheema pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on each convicted.

