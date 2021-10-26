UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Two-time Death Sentence To Two In A Minor Rape, Murder Case

A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced two times death to two accused in a rape and murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced two times death to two accused in a rape and murder case.

Babar Masih and Muhammad Adnan were found guilty of killing a nine-year-old girl Zainab after forced rape in the civil lines police station area in March 2021.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The Court imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on both the convicted.

The Judge also awarded seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000 to a co-accused woman Kaweta alias Aniqa found guilty of hiding the crime.

