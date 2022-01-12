Court awards two years, six months imprisonment in drug selling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Farhanda Arshad Awan on Wednesday awarded two years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

The accused, Emmanuel, was found guilty of possessing 1,100 grams of hashish and was arrested by RA Bazaar police in August 2020.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.