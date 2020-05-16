UrduPoint.com
Court Bars Authorities For Using Force Against Traders For Shifiting In New Market

Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:06 PM

Court bars authorities for using force against traders for shifiting in new market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court here Friday ordered the authorities not to force the traders of the old vegetable market to shift to the new market.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench ordered that the stay granted earlier in the month of February would continue until the next date of hearing on June 16.

The petitioners Abdul Rasheed, Zahid Ahmed Arain and Wali Muhammad filed separate petitions against the transfer of the market to the new site.

Advocate Asif Ali, counsel of the alleged contemnors including Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Faraz Siddiqui and Chairman Market Committee Shahnawaz Rind, sought time to submit reply of the contempt plea.

Advocate Muhammad Arshad S Pathan, counsel of the petitioners, submitted documents and photographs of the market before the bench.

At the last date of hearing on May 8, the petitioner Wali Muhammad maintained that the authorities were violating the SHC's stay order against forcefully closing trade in the old market and shifting the traders to the new vegetable market in Hala Naka area.

He reiterated that the new market on one hand lacked the required the facilities and on the other hand the issue of multiple allotments had not been settled so far.

