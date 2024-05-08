Court cancels arrest warrant of Klasra in defamation case

The local court on Wednesday cancelled the arrest warrant issued against journalist Rauf Kalasra in a defamation case and adjourned the hearing till May 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The local court on Wednesday cancelled the arrest warrant issued against journalist Rauf Kalasra in a defamation case and adjourned the hearing till May 20.

District and Session Judge Azam Khan cancelled the arrest warrant of journalist Rauf Kalasra in a defamation case filed by Yousaf Baig Mirza.

During the court session, Kalasra surrendered himself before the court, on which the Judge Azam Khan cancelled the arrest warrant against him and adjourned the hearing till May 20 for further proceedings.