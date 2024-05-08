Court Cancels Arrest Warrant Of Klasra In Defamation Case
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM
The local court on Wednesday cancelled the arrest warrant issued against journalist Rauf Kalasra in a defamation case and adjourned the hearing till May 20
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The local court on Wednesday cancelled the arrest warrant issued against journalist Rauf Kalasra in a defamation case and adjourned the hearing till May 20.
District and Session Judge Azam Khan cancelled the arrest warrant of journalist Rauf Kalasra in a defamation case filed by Yousaf Baig Mirza.
During the court session, Kalasra surrendered himself before the court, on which the Judge Azam Khan cancelled the arrest warrant against him and adjourned the hearing till May 20 for further proceedings.
Recent Stories
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development ..
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif
Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination
IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail
IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM
Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9
Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10
Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI
Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman A ..
IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed8 minutes ago
-
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development: Atta Tarar8 minutes ago
-
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif10 minutes ago
-
Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination10 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail10 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement10 minutes ago
-
Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 915 minutes ago
-
Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 1015 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman Anwar15 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability court27 minutes ago
-
PTI founder's trial: witness statement recorded, hearing adjourned27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to strengthen trade, commerce ties with Uzbekistan: Dar27 minutes ago