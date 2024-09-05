Court Cancels Arrest Warrants Of CM KPK
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A local court on Thursday cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in case pertaining to illegal weapon and liquor recovery.
Judicial Magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi heard the review petition, seeking withdrawal of arrest warrants of CM KPK.
Petitioner’s lawyer Zahoor ul Hassan Advocate adopted the stance that the sessions court had instructed to file review petition to the trial court.
He said that the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had granted protective bail to Gandapur.
The lawyer prayed the court to cancel the arrest warrants of his client.
The judge asked that when the accused would be able to appear before court. The lawyer said that CM KPK would be appearing before anti-terrorism court on September 21, and meantime he would also appear before this court.
The court asked the lawyer to present the personal surety bond to get bail in the case. After submission of the surety bond, the court cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants of Gandapur.
The court also sought arguments from respondents on September 21, on acquittal plea of the accused.
