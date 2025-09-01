Court cancels arrest warrants of ex-minister Raja Basharrat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday cancelled the arrest warrants of former provincial minister Raja Basharrat in November 26, protest and riots case.

ATC Judge Abual Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain also granted interim bail to ex-minister while cancelling his arrest warrants.

During the hearing yesterday, Raja Basharat appeared in court along with his lawyer Ansar Kayani.

The court granted Raja Basharat interim bail in exchange for five thousand rupees property bonds and issued notices to the parties and adjourned the hearing till September 18.