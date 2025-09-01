Court Cancels Arrest Warrants Of Ex-minister Raja Basharrat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday cancelled the arrest warrants of former provincial minister Raja Basharrat in November 26, protest and riots case.
ATC Judge Abual Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain also granted interim bail to ex-minister while cancelling his arrest warrants.
During the hearing yesterday, Raja Basharat appeared in court along with his lawyer Ansar Kayani.
The court granted Raja Basharat interim bail in exchange for five thousand rupees property bonds and issued notices to the parties and adjourned the hearing till September 18.
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Voter awareness session held at SBKWU Quetta2 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana visits embankments of Indus River, chairs meeting to review Malid un Nabi arrangements2 minutes ago
-
First animated video released to raise awareness on cervical cancer, preventive HPV vaccine2 minutes ago
-
MPAs discuss flood situation, road issues with DC2 minutes ago
-
Naveed announces one month salary for flood victims, calls for united action against climate change2 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Rangers recover 92 wild birds2 minutes ago
-
Court cancels arrest warrants of ex-minister Raja Basharrat2 minutes ago
-
ATC issues fresh summons to PTI workers in October 4 protest case2 minutes ago
-
Court extends physical remand of PTI leader in protest case2 minutes ago
-
CM KP expresses solidarity with Afghanistan after deadly earthquake12 minutes ago
-
Federal Health minister launches anti-polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
Forces foil terrorist attack in North Waziristan, Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute12 minutes ago