Court cancels bail of an accused in child murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The District and Session Court on Thursday canceled the bail of an accused allegedly involved in the murder of an eight-year old domestic worker.

According to details, Zahra Shah an eight-year old who was employed at a house in a private housing society area was died due to alleged torture by her employer on June 2,2020.

The Judge Muzaffar Nawaz after hearing the arguments from both sides canceled the bail of Ume Kalsoom and adjourned the hearing.

The child maid was allegedly killed by a couple for accidentally setting their parrots free.