Court cancels bail of two brothers in BRT corruption case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The judge of Accountability Court Peshawar, Safi Ullah Jan has cancelled the interim bail of two contractor brothers for their alleged corruption in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

During the hearing of corruption allegations against the two contractor brothers from Islamabad, namely Amir Latif and Imran Latif, the court was informed that both the brothers were allegedly involved in corruption in the BRT project and to avoid arrest, both had secured interim bail from the court.

Earlier, a court had granted bail to the brothers and barred the NAB from their arrest, directing the accused to be the part of an inquiry initiated against them in a corruption case.

During today's hearing, the NAB Prosecutor, Roohullah Jan argued against their interim bail and requested the court to revisit the directive.

Upon completion of the arguments, the accountability court cancelled the bail of both brothers.