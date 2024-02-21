Open Menu

Court Cancels Faisal Javaid's Arrest Warrants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Court cancels Faisal Javaid's arrest warrants

A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday cancelled the arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Senator Faisal Javed in the case of threatening a journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday cancelled the arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Senator Faisal Javed in the case of threatening a journalist.

Senator Faisal Javed along with his lawyer Sardar Masroof appeared before the court of Senior Civil Judge Qudrat Ullah.

The court sought the case record and adjourned the hearing till March 13.

The case of threatening a journalist was lodged against Faisal Javed at the Federal Capital's Bani Galla Police Station in 2022.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Police Station Bani March Court

Recent Stories

Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zal ..

Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zalmi

6 minutes ago
 Two LESCO employees dismissed

Two LESCO employees dismissed

4 minutes ago
 Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for ..

Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables, transgenders

6 minutes ago
 New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate ..

New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate provinces' economy: Khuhro

4 minutes ago
 Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Ch ..

Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore: Mini ..

6 minutes ago
 Renovation of nursing hostel,college to be complet ..

Renovation of nursing hostel,college to be completed at Rs 725 mln

4 minutes ago
HCCI facilitates traders for issuance of 250 pendi ..

HCCI facilitates traders for issuance of 250 pending food licenses: Adeel Siddiq ..

4 minutes ago
 IHC sends Aleem Khan’s victory case back to ECP

IHC sends Aleem Khan’s victory case back to ECP

8 minutes ago
 38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygien ..

38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygienic conditions

8 minutes ago
 Naila Bhutto emphasis young girls to get vocationa ..

Naila Bhutto emphasis young girls to get vocational training

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly session to be convened soon to for ..

Punjab Assembly session to be convened soon to form new govt: Punjab Governor Mu ..

12 minutes ago
 Newly appointed AC judge Nasir Javed Rana assumes ..

Newly appointed AC judge Nasir Javed Rana assumes charge

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan