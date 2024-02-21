Court Cancels Faisal Javaid's Arrest Warrants
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 07:57 PM
A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday cancelled the arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Senator Faisal Javed in the case of threatening a journalist
Senator Faisal Javed along with his lawyer Sardar Masroof appeared before the court of Senior Civil Judge Qudrat Ullah.
Senator Faisal Javed along with his lawyer Sardar Masroof appeared before the court of Senior Civil Judge Qudrat Ullah.
The court sought the case record and adjourned the hearing till March 13.
The case of threatening a journalist was lodged against Faisal Javed at the Federal Capital's Bani Galla Police Station in 2022.
