Court Cancels Interim Bail Of Farrukh Habib, Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed

Published May 23, 2023 | 09:29 PM

A sessions court on Tuesday cancelled the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Farrukh Habib, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed over non-prosecution in a case lodged over hiding facts and evidence in connection with the death of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, a PTI worker

However, the court extended the interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry and Raja Shakeel Zaman till June 3 in the case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Bilal Baig heard the pre-arrest bail petitions of the PTI leaders.

The PTI leaders had approached the court for bail after registration of a case by the Sarwar Road Police against them over hiding facts in Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah's death case.

