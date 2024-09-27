Court Cancels Interim Bail Of Nazish Jahangir In Fraud Case
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A sessions court on Friday cancelled the interim bail of actress and model Nazish Jahangir due to her non-appearance in a fraud case.
However, the court extended the interim bail of the co-accused, Sikandar, until the first week of October.
An additional district and sessions judge presided over the proceedings on the bail applications of the accused.
Defence-C police had registered a case on the complaint of actor Azan Aswad Haroon. It was alleged that Nazish Jahangir borrowed Rs 2.5 million and a car from him for two months but neither the money nor the car was returned after the agreed period.
