Court Cancels Interim Bail Of Three Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Court cancels interim bail of three accused

A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday canceled the interim bail of three accused allegedly involved in torturing of journalists

A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday canceled the interim bail of three accused allegedly involved in torturing of journalists.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Ali Warraich heard the case filed by the victim journalists through their lawyer Mian Ahmed Khan.

The lawyer adopted the stance that the accused didn't appear before the court. He said that the medical report in this regard had been finalized but the investigation officer was putting false statement on it.

The lawyer said that the finger of his client Muhammad Usman had been fractured during the incident.

The court observed that the three accused including Anwar Afridi, Naveed ul Malik and Rehman Jaan didn't appear so it cancelled the interim bail of the said accused.

