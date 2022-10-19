ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested mother of prime suspect, Shahnawaz Amir, in Sara Inaam's murder case after cancellation of her pre-arrest bail by the court.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Sohail heard the bail case of accused Samina Shah.

At the outset of hearing, the investigation officer presented the case's record before the court.

The defence lawyer said that Samina Shah had assisted the police in arrest of the main accused, adding that there was no proof against her.

The plaintiff lawyer said that there were certain questions in the case. He asked why the CCTV was closed couple of days before the murder.

The lawyer said that it would be decided in the investigation that whether the accused Samina Shah had assisted in the crime or she had also a role in the murder.

After listening arguments, the court cancelled the pre-arrest bail of Samina Shah.