UrduPoint.com

Court Cancels Pre-arrest Bail Of Mother In Sara Inaam's Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Court cancels pre-arrest bail of mother in Sara Inaam's murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested mother of prime suspect, Shahnawaz Amir, in Sara Inaam's murder case after cancellation of her pre-arrest bail by the court.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Sohail heard the bail case of accused Samina Shah.

At the outset of hearing, the investigation officer presented the case's record before the court.

The defence lawyer said that Samina Shah had assisted the police in arrest of the main accused, adding that there was no proof against her.

The plaintiff lawyer said that there were certain questions in the case. He asked why the CCTV was closed couple of days before the murder.

The lawyer said that it would be decided in the investigation that whether the accused Samina Shah had assisted in the crime or she had also a role in the murder.

After listening arguments, the court cancelled the pre-arrest bail of Samina Shah.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Islamabad Police Court

Recent Stories

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan ..

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan’s limited representation at ..

4 minutes ago
 “It doesn't concern me who will be next army chi ..

“It doesn't concern me who will be next army chief," says Imran Khan

13 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over ama ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over amazing performance in warm up ma ..

30 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social med ..

Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social media

45 minutes ago
 Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impac ..

Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impact ICC events in India

58 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.