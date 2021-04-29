UrduPoint.com
Court Clubs Zardari's Objections With Main Reference Pertaining To Clifton House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Court clubs Zardari's objections with main reference pertaining to Clifton house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Accountability Court-III (AC-III) of Islamabad on Thursday clubbed a petition of former president Asif Ali Zardari challenging seizing of his house in Clifton Karachi with the main graft reference for hearing together.

AC-III Jude Syed Asghar Ali, who heard the case, said the objections of Asif Zardari and Mushtaq Ahmed would be heard along with the main reference.

After this, the hearing was adjourned till May 20.

It may be mentioned here that the court had approved freezing of Zardari's house in Clifton on March 2, 2020. However, the former president had filed objections to the court against the decision. The National Accountability Bureau, in its reference, alleged that Zardari's aide Mushtaq Ahmed had paid amount to purchase that house.

