Court Concludes Witnesses Cross Examination In Arms, Liquor Case Against Gandapur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 09:51 PM

The local court on Friday completed the cross examination of all witnesses in the arms and liquor recovery case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The local court on Friday completed the cross examination of all witnesses in the arms and liquor recovery case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur.

Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha heard the case and after the cross examination of all witnesses, the court decided that on the next hearing, a questionnaire will be provided to Gandapur under section 342.

Gandapur's lawyer Zahoor ul Hasan and prosecutor Khayam Abbasi appeared before the court during the hearing of the case.

The final witness, Younas, was presented in the court through video link and cross-examined, the bottle was also presented in the court as evidence from the car.

Younas confirmed the bottle as part of the record as evidence, the examination of all the witnesses in the arms and alcohol recovery case was completed.

During the hearing, Gandapur's lawyer Zahoor ul Hassan requested the court to provide a questionnaire for Gandapur, to which Judge Sohaib Bilal Ranjha remarked that Ali Khan Amin was required to be in the court room while submitting the questionnaire.

The lawyer replied that the court should provide the questionnaire by the following day.

The Judicial Magistrate adjourned the case till tomorrow, confirming that the questionnaire would be given in the next hearing.

