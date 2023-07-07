Open Menu

Court Confirms Asad Qaiser's Bail

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Court confirms Asad Qaiser's bail

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday confirmed the bail of PTI's leader and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a terrorism case registered by Ramna Police Station Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday confirmed the bail of PTI's leader and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a terrorism case registered by Ramna Police Station Islamabad.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 and stopped the police from arresting them.

ATC Judge Abul Hassnat heard the case regarding the matter.

Asad Qaiser appeared before the judge along with his lawyer.

The court approved the bail of Mr. Qaiser after hearing arguments from both sides.

