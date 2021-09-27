Court confirms bail of Khokhar brothers

A court on Monday confirmed an interim bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders, Khokhar brothers, in a state land occupation case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :A court on Monday confirmed an interim bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders, Khokhar brothers, in a state land occupation case.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Special Judge Mushtaq Elahi heard the bail application and confirmed the bail of the accused.

MNA Afzal Khokhar and MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar appeared before the court after expiry of their bail period and got their attendance marked.

The prosecutor stated that Saiful Malook was facing charges of occupying the state land and not paying property tax.

He stated that the arrest not required as the case was being heard by the Lahore High Court.

The counsel for the accused argued before the court that the case was registered on political grounds. He stated that his client did not get allotted the state land illegally and they had been paying the property tax regularly.

According to the ACE, Saiful Malook got allotted a plot illegally in Nawab Town and did not pay the property tax.