UrduPoint.com

Court Confirms Bail Of Khokhar Brothers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:50 PM

Court confirms bail of Khokhar brothers

A court on Monday confirmed an interim bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders, Khokhar brothers, in a state land occupation case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :A court on Monday confirmed an interim bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders, Khokhar brothers, in a state land occupation case.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Special Judge Mushtaq Elahi heard the bail application and confirmed the bail of the accused.

MNA Afzal Khokhar and MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar appeared before the court after expiry of their bail period and got their attendance marked.

The prosecutor stated that Saiful Malook was facing charges of occupying the state land and not paying property tax.

He stated that the arrest not required as the case was being heard by the Lahore High Court.

The counsel for the accused argued before the court that the case was registered on political grounds. He stated that his client did not get allotted the state land illegally and they had been paying the property tax regularly.

According to the ACE, Saiful Malook got allotted a plot illegally in Nawab Town and did not pay the property tax.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m ..

Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m cleared for EXPO

12 minutes ago
 Turkey confirms 25,861 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 25,861 daily COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 Russia registers 22,498 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia registers 22,498 daily COVID-19 infections

7 minutes ago
 PM deserves appreciation for highlighting Kashmir, ..

PM deserves appreciation for highlighting Kashmir, Afghan issues at UNGA: Bangas ..

8 minutes ago
 Govt prepares customized brand for tourism promoti ..

Govt prepares customized brand for tourism promotion

15 minutes ago
 Thailand logs 12,353 new COVID-19 cases, 125 more ..

Thailand logs 12,353 new COVID-19 cases, 125 more deaths

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.