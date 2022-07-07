Court confirms bail of KP chief minister

A local court in Islamabad on Thursday confirmed the bail of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in a case pertaining to vandalizing the public property during the PTI's long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A local court in Islamabad on Thursday confirmed the bail of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in a case pertaining to vandalizing the public property during the PTI's long march.

District and Session Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti heard the bail petition filed by KP CM Mehmood Khan.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that in the history of Pakistan, no section of treason was ever imposed against the chief minister.

He said that Kohsar Police had added section 505 of the penal code in the FIR against his client. The investigation also couldn't be joined in treason cases, he said.

After listening the arguments, the court confirmed the bail of Mehmood Khan. It may be mentioned here that three cases were registered against the KP's CM by the Islamabad Police and petitioner was awarded interim bail in it.