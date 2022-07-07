UrduPoint.com

Court Confirms Bail Of KP Chief Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Court confirms bail of KP chief minister

A local court in Islamabad on Thursday confirmed the bail of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in a case pertaining to vandalizing the public property during the PTI's long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A local court in Islamabad on Thursday confirmed the bail of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in a case pertaining to vandalizing the public property during the PTI's long march.

District and Session Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti heard the bail petition filed by KP CM Mehmood Khan.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that in the history of Pakistan, no section of treason was ever imposed against the chief minister.

He said that Kohsar Police had added section 505 of the penal code in the FIR against his client. The investigation also couldn't be joined in treason cases, he said.

After listening the arguments, the court confirmed the bail of Mehmood Khan. It may be mentioned here that three cases were registered against the KP's CM by the Islamabad Police and petitioner was awarded interim bail in it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Long March May FIR Mufti Court

Recent Stories

Secretary agriculture alerts field teams to combat ..

Secretary agriculture alerts field teams to combat post-rain impact on cotton

7 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif condemns Jamdar police attack

Barrister Saif condemns Jamdar police attack

7 minutes ago
 Govt took tough decisions to bring economy out of ..

Govt took tough decisions to bring economy out of red zone: Ahsan Iqbal

7 minutes ago
 PDMA cancels Eid holidays of districts emergency c ..

PDMA cancels Eid holidays of districts emergency centres

7 minutes ago
 CTP issue traffic plan for Eid ul Azha

CTP issue traffic plan for Eid ul Azha

10 minutes ago
 SU ASRB approves 26 PhD, 108 M. Phil degrees in di ..

SU ASRB approves 26 PhD, 108 M. Phil degrees in different disciplines

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.