Court Confirms Bail Of Omar Ayub In Nine Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 09:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday confirmed the bail of Opposition leader Omar Ayub in nine cases pertaining to violent protest of October 4.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the interim bail petition of PTI leader.

The court expressed displeasure with investigation officer over not presenting the case record in compliance of orders. The judge said that it would announce the verdict if the record is not produced within 20 minutes and held a break.

The prosecutor said that the investigation officer is responsible to bring the cases record.

Later on, the court confirmed the bails of Omar Ayub and instructed him to present the surety bonds worth Rs. 5,000 against each case.

