UrduPoint.com

Court Confirms Bail Of Raja Khurram Nawaz

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Court confirms bail of Raja Khurram Nawaz

A local court here on Wednesday confirmed the bail of former PTI MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz in a case pertaining to the violation of section-144 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court here on Wednesday confirmed the bail of former PTI MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz in a case pertaining to the violation of section-144 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Haroon Raja announced the verdict after hearing arguments from the two sides at length.

The court confirmed the bail of Raja Khurram Nawaz against the surety bonds worth Rs. 50,000 and stopped the police from arresting him. It may be mentioned, here, that Khanna Police Station had registered the FIR against the accused under section-144 of PPC.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station May FIR From Court

Recent Stories

Newly elected members on reserved seats take oath

Newly elected members on reserved seats take oath

3 minutes ago
 Football trials under PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports ..

Football trials under PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports League from June 16

7 seconds ago
 COP28 President-Designate and European Commission ..

COP28 President-Designate and European Commission President reaffirm commitment ..

26 minutes ago
 Experts Warn US Lawmakers of Risks Posed to Dollar ..

Experts Warn US Lawmakers of Risks Posed to Dollar as Global Reserve Currency - ..

8 seconds ago
 Putin to Receive African Delegation in Near Future ..

Putin to Receive African Delegation in Near Future - Kremlin

10 seconds ago
 Russian, Chinese Air Forces Conduct Joint Patrol i ..

Russian, Chinese Air Forces Conduct Joint Patrol in Asia-Pacific Region - Defens ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.