Court confirms bail of Raja Khurram Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court here on Wednesday confirmed the bail of former PTI MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz in a case pertaining to the violation of section-144 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Haroon Raja announced the verdict after hearing arguments from the two sides at length.

The court confirmed the bail of Raja Khurram Nawaz against the surety bonds worth Rs. 50,000 and stopped the police from arresting him. It may be mentioned, here, that Khanna Police Station had registered the FIR against the accused under section-144 of PPC.