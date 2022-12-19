UrduPoint.com

Court Confirms Bail Of Wasiq Qayyum

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 07:27 PM

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday confirmed the interim bail of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi in an FIR registered on protest and vandalizing the public property.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the pre-arrest bail petition of Mr. Abbasi filed through his lawyer Ali Bokhari.

The court said that the bail had been approved and the accused be summoned when the trial starts.

It may be mentioned here that I-9 Police Station had registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) against Qayyum Abbasi and hundreds of other PTI activists for protesting and damaging the public property after the decision of ECP in Toshakhana case.

