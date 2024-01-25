The District and Sessions Court on Thursday confirmed the pre-arrest bail of the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the case registered at the Aabpara Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The District and Sessions Court on Thursday confirmed the pre-arrest bail of the former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the case registered at the Aabpara Police Station.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard Fawad Chaudhry's plea, seeking pre-arrest bail in the cases related to provoking government employees and embezzlement.

Fawad Chaudhry’s wife Hiba Fawad and daughters were present at the moment.

The court confirmed Fawad Chaudhry's bail against the surety bonds of Rs 10,000.