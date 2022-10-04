Court confirms interim bail of 5 PML-N MPAs in Punjab Assembly ruckus case

A sessions court on Tuesday confirmed interim bail of five Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs in a case of creating ruckus during the election of Punjab Assembly speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday confirmed interim bail of five Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs in a case of creating ruckus during the election of Punjab Assembly speaker.

The court directed the MPAs including Rana Mashhood, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Muhammad Mirza Javed, Rukhsana Kausar and Mian Abdul Rauf to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Jamil passed the orders while hearing bail applications of the MPAs.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the case had been registered with malafide intentions and his clients were nominated on political grounds.

He submitted that all allegations leveled against his clients were baseless and pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail of the MPAs.

The police also produced the record of the case in compliance with the court orders, during the hearing.

Qilla Gujar Singh police had registered the case on a complaint of MPA Nawabzada Waseem Khan Badozai. It was alleged that the accused hampered the election process for the slot of the Punjab Assembly speaker on July 29.