Court confirms interim bail of Ayaz Sadiq, others in protest case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday confirmed interim bail of 18 PML-N leaders and workers, including former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, in a 2018 case of violent protests.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other accused appeared before the court at the start of the proceedings.

The defence counsel argued before the court that the charges leveled against his clients were baseless as the police did not have any evidence against them. He contended that the case was registered with mala fide intention and pleaded with the court for confirming the interim bail, already granted to his clients.

However, a prosecutor opposed the plea and requested for dismissal of the bail applications.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, confirmed the interim bail.

Accountability Court Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings.

North Cantonment police had registered the case against Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others on charges of damaging public property, pelting stones, attacking police and removing barricades from roads during the rally, held on July 13, 2018 to express solidarity Sharif, who was arriving from London after he was sentenced to imprisonment.