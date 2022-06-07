UrduPoint.com

Court Confirms Interim Bail Of MPAs, Others In Punjab Assembly Ruckus Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Court confirms interim bail of MPAs, others in Punjab Assembly ruckus case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday confirmed the interim bail of 12 MPAs and 15 Punjab Assembly staffers in the Punjab assembly ruckus case.

The court directed all the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief.

However, the court dismissed the bail petition of MPA Nadeem Abbas Bara over non-appearance.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal heard the bail applications of the MPAs belonging to Pakistan Muslim league-Quaid, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Punjab assembly staffers.

The MPAs - Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Ali Raza, Ummar Yasir, Shahbaz Ahmad, Waris Aziz, Khayal Ahmad, Shujaat Nawaz, Mehandir Singh and Punjab Assembly staffers including Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Coordination Punjab Assembly Inayat Ullah Luk and others appeared before the court and got their attendance marked whereas MPA Umar Farooq filed the application for exemption from personal appearance.

The court heard detailed arguments of the parties for confirmation of the bails, during the proceedings on Tuesday, and reserved its verdict for a short while. Later, the court confirmed the interim bail of the MPAs and staffers of the Punjab Assembly.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus and torturing Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and other members during an assembly session held on April 16.

